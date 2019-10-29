Substance found in child’s candy bag after Shore trunk-or-treat event tests positive for heroin

Laboratory analysis shows heroin was found in a child’s bag at a southern New Jersey trunk or treat event.

Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland on Monday announced it was one isolated incident, but parents should be vigilant and cautious of any suspicious looking packages.

It’s not known where the heroin came from or how it got in the bag.

The trunk or treat party was held Friday at the Shore Family Success Center in Middle Township. The center provides family support services and the event was promoted as a “fun-filled night.”

The child did not ingest the substance.

Sutherland says parents should not let their children consumer any candy until it is inspected.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135 or anonymously through the Cape May County Sheriff’s Department Tip Line at cmcsheriff.net and click of anonymous tip.

Authorities offer the following advice for parents:

Tell children not to accept — and, especially, not to eat — anything that isn’t commercially wrapped.

Parents of young children should also remove any choking hazards such as gum, peanuts, hard candies and small toys.

Try to apportion treats for the days following Halloween.

Although sharing is encouraged, make sure items that can cause choking

(such as hard candies), are given only to those of an appropriate age.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.