Store clerk shot during argument in Philadelphia’s Summerdale neighborhood

Police say the 47-year-old male clerk was unloading soda bottles outside of the business when the gunfire rang out.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • September 28, 2023

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

An argument led to the shooting of a store clerk in Philadelphia’s Summerdale section on Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m. on the 800 block of Granite Street.

Police say the 47-year-old male clerk was unloading soda bottles outside of the business when an argument ensued.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

The victim was shot one time in the left armpit. He was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center in critical condition.

Action News spoke with Frank Rosario, who is a member of the Dominican Grocers Association. He said members of the organization rushed to the scene and want justice for the injured clerk.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Get the WHYY app!

Stream WHYY-FM, read the top stories from WHYY News, and listen to the latest podcast from WHYY Digital Studios — anytime, anywhere.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate