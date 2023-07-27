2-year-old girl dies after being shot by teen inside Philadelphia home

Police have not released further details on the incident, but it appears the shooting may have been accidental.

A 2-year-old girl is dead after she was shot inside a home in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.

It happened just before 12 p.m. Thursday in a second-floor bedroom of a home on the 1600 block of North 29th Street.

Police say the child was shot by a 14-year-old boy inside the residence.

The 2-year-old girl was rushed to an area hospital where she later died.

Action News has learned the weapon belongs to a grandparent of one of the children.

This is a developing story.

If you or someone you know has been affected by gun violence in Philadelphia, you can find grief support and resources online.

