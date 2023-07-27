2-year-old girl dies after being shot by teen inside Philadelphia home
Police have not released further details on the incident, but it appears the shooting may have been accidental.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
A 2-year-old girl is dead after she was shot inside a home in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.
It happened just before 12 p.m. Thursday in a second-floor bedroom of a home on the 1600 block of North 29th Street.
Police say the child was shot by a 14-year-old boy inside the residence.
The 2-year-old girl was rushed to an area hospital where she later died.
Action News has learned the weapon belongs to a grandparent of one of the children.
This is a developing story.
If you or someone you know has been affected by gun violence in Philadelphia, you can find grief support and resources online.
