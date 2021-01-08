Stay or go? After Trump-fueled riot, aides debate early exit

A steady stream of Trump administration officials are beating an early path to the exits as a protest against the deadly siege of the U.S. Capitol this week even as others wrestling with the stay-or-go question conclude that they owe it to the public to see things through to the end.

Some of Trump’s critics don’t give those in the early-exit caucus much credit for walking away from their jobs with less than two weeks left in the administration, seeing it as little more than a face-saving effort.

“Nobody is fooled by these last-second, come-to-Jesus conversions,” said Rick Wilson, co-founder of the Lincoln Project, a group of Republicans fiercely critical of Trump.

Trump’s education and transportation secretaries, his acting chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers and deputy national security adviser are among at least a dozen senior administration officials who have announced their resignations since Wednesday’s attack by Trump supporters on the Capitol.

Serving under Trump has been a test for many aides who have abided some of the president’s most provocative actions, including his embrace of authoritarians, a habit of coarsely belittling political adversaries and the ease and frequency with which he’s deployed falsehoods for personal benefit.

But Trump’s behavior in a few harrowing hours on Wednesday — first by egging on his supporters to demand Congress subvert the election and later declining to condemn the day’s violence — was a line too far for several high-profile officials serving the president.

It wasn’t until Thursday evening, more than 24 hours after the Capitol siege, that Trump in a video message condemned the actions of the rioters as “heinous” and acknowledged his election loss.

Several White House and agency officials still on the job Thursday said they were deeply conflicted about whether to resign, fearing what would transpire if Trump was left surrounded in his final days on the job only by those who encouraged his worse instincts. In at least one case, a person on the Biden transition requested that individuals remain on the job to help smooth the handoff.

The decisions on whether to stay or go are playing out at a moment when aides already have moving boxes at the ready and an eye on the door despite Trump’s insistence over the last two months that the election results would be overturned and he’d serve a second term. Trump only acknowledged in a statement on Thursday that his presidency will end Jan. 20.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao on Thursday became the highest-ranking administration officials to resign over the pro-Trump insurrection. In a statement, Chao, who is married to Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell, said the violent attack on the Capitol “has deeply troubled me in a way that I simply cannot set aside.”

DeVos, in her resignation letter, cast blame on the president for inciting the mob. “There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me,” she wrote.

Mick Mulvaney, the U.S. special envoy to Northern Ireland and a former White House chief of staff, said there was a lot of “soul searching” going on at the White House as he announced his own resignation from the administration.

“A lot of folks are wondering if I do resign today, who’s going to take my place and will it make it better or will it make it worse,” Mulvaney said in a CNBC interview.