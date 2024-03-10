St. Patrick’s Day Parade set to kick off in Center City

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Get ready to see a lot of green on the streets of Center City!

Philadelphia is holding its annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday.

The Philadelphia St. Patrick’s Day Parade dates back to 1771, which means the parade has been going strong in the city for over 250 years. It is the largest Philadelphia parade by number of participants with approximately 20,000 people marching and more than 200 groups represented. This year’s theme is St. Patrick, Bless Philadelphia with a New Dawn of Hope.

The parade kicks off at 11:15 a.m. at 16th Street and JFK Boulevard.