On Feb. 24, Kozub and her family were forced to flee their home and hide underground, as constant air sirens quickly made them realize things would likely not return to normal any time soon.

“We were living seven days in a subway station, and we never came back home,” she said. “We didn’t even have clothes with us, since we were forced to leave so quickly.”

Eventually, they were able to flee to Germany, where they were granted refugee status and a hotel room to stay for free. But for their first few days in Germany, they were still unable to afford basic necessities like clothes and food.

When word spread that major Ukrainian population centers, including Kyiv and Dnipro, were under attack, Kozub received constant messages and phone calls from her close friends in South Jersey, whom she befriended through hockey.

In 2018, the New Jersey Jaguars, a women’s rec hockey team from Mount Laurel, arranged a tournament in Kharkiv. During the games, the women formed strong friendships, despite the language barrier, and have stayed in touch ever since.

“One of the players randomly reached out to my coach, who posts videos of our drills online,” said Sally Tarabah, a Jaguars player. “So she reached out to him, and they started talking and they came up with the idea that, ‘Hey, maybe we could do a friendship tournament. He can bring with him an American team, and we’ll start playing just a couple of games.’ So I started working on it, started building a team, and put everything together.”

Tarabah said the friendship between the women from opposite sides of the world quickly flourished through their shared love of hockey.

“Sports just transcends politics,” she said. “They transcend religion and culture. We all love sports and that’s something that we had in common. We didn’t speak the same language. We didn’t have the same life. But when we got on the ice, we were all equal.”

The idea was so popular, that it began to spread throughout their women’s hockey community.

“Our goal was to go over there and do some clinics,” said Jaguars player Trish Silvestri. “So even some women from other teams joined up and wanted to come with us.”

During the trip, the team of mostly Jaguars players scrimmaged with three Ukrainian teams from Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipro.

“The friendship, and humility, and the hospitality that they showed just made us like sisters almost immediately,” said Jaguars player Anna Garner. “And then also joining on the level of sport just kind of ties it all together.”