Small plane crashes behind home in West Caln Township
Firefighters and police were on the scene of a small plane crash Thursday afternoon in Chester County, Pennsylvania.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
The crash was reported at about 1:30 p.m. in a neighborhood in West Caln Township.
The small plane crashed in an area between a home and some trees in the 500 block of Old Wilmington Road.
Neighbors said the property is owned by the Amish and there is an Amish school on the property.
According to Flight Aware, the plane went down two minutes after taking off from the nearby Chester County Airport.
There was no immediate word on what caused the crash or the condition of the pilot.
The NTSB is investigating.
