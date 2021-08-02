U.S. Small Business Administrator Isabell Casillas Guzman on Monday got a first-hand look at how businesses in downtown Wilmington have managed to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic with help from the SBA and federal loan programs.

Across Delaware, about 50,000 businesses received some $2 billion in assistance from the SBA.

Guzman met with some of those business owners, stopping in at the Brew Haha café on Delaware Avenue before walking a few blocks over to Stitch House Brewery on Market Street.

While visiting with business owners, she heard familiar concerns about what could happen if COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise.

“They still see a trajectory of uncertainty over the next few months as they try to get their workforce back and they try to reopen their doors to a full house,” Guzman said.

“We’re hearing from businesses across the country that they want to make sure that their revenues can continue to increase, and they want to see those vaccination rates increase so that our businesses can reopen and they can come back to business as normal.”