Dunking in the metaverse: The strange saga of a Sixers corporate partnership that went awry

By mid-January, the Sixers dropped the partnership — leaving many to wonder: What the heck just happened?

WHYY’s Avi Wolfman-Arent talked about the Color Star saga with Dan McQuade, a Philly-based editor and co-founder of Defector Media. McQuade is one of the journalists who dug into the case.

Note: The conversation below has been condensed and edited for clarity. Attempts by WHYY to contact Color Star and Red Phoenix Entertainment were unsuccessful.

Color Star says it has something to do with the metaverse, which I don’t understand. But that doesn’t mean it’s illegitimate. There are a lot of businesses I don’t understand. And we should note here that Color Star is a publicly-traded company on the NASDAQ exchange. So when you started googling things about Color Star, what was the biggest red flag for you?

When I first started looking at the company, I noticed they had just signed on a new CEO five days before. His name is Lucas Capetian. And the press release called him Sir Lucas Capetian, as if he were from the Capetian family in France in the 12th century. Like he was fighting the Plantagenets.

His LinkedIn said he had an executive MBA from Harvard. Harvard does not offer an executive MBA. And most notably, his picture was represented by an avatar that looked like it was from a video game.

Defector Media did a lot of digging on this, as did a Sixers podcast called the Rights to Ricky Sanchez. As recently as 2019 this company was called China Advanced Construction Materials Group. And it claimed to specialize in making concrete. Anything else that was weird in the background of this company?

Two of our staff writers — Chris Thompson and Maitreyi Anantharaman — wrote a very good, long story about the company. Color Star began as a company called TGS Wood Flooring.

[That] turned into China Advanced Construction Materials Group. And [that] turned into Huitao Technology. [The company] sold its concrete business in 2020 and it seemed to shift into the metaverse.

This has happened before. There was a company that used to make Long Island iced tea that somehow became a blockchain company. It changed its name from Long Island Iced Tea Limited to Long Blockchain. So this is not an unprecedented thing. But it all just seems very strange.

A spokesperson for Color Star told Defector the company’s main business was its app. When you opened the app you found what?

When you open the app it plays a video. The video has changed over the past couple weeks. Originally it was just nonsense about the metaverse. Then it was soccer player David Villa talking about his career. Then it shifted to a preview of the Color Star metaverse — which looked like the “Money for Nothing” Dire Straits video. [It looked] like Playstation One technology. It was not what I would expect a new product to look like.

Is there any evidence that the Sixers were doing something nefarious here by partnering with Color Star? Is this just a case of negligence? Lack of vetting? Do we know?

I do not know. But it does not seem like the Sixers did anything [nefarious].

The deal was brokered by a company called Red Phoenix Entertainment, which describes itself as bridging American sports and entertainment with emerging markets. This company brought Color Star to the Sixers — I’m guessing — and said, “Hey, they’re gonna give you some money.”

And no one really looked into it.