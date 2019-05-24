Down the Shore

Chickie’s and Pete’s to pick up AC Expressway toll tab for one hour Friday

For the sixth year, Chickies & Pete’s, a Philadelphia-based crab house with locations at the Shore, will pay the toll tab between 5 and 6 p.m. (Courtesy of Aversa PR)

For the sixth year, Chickies & Pete’s, a Philadelphia-based crab house with locations at the Shore, will pay the toll tab between 5 and 6 p.m. (Courtesy of Aversa PR)

Free tolls and crab fries?

If you’re traveling to the Shore along the Atlantic City Expressway late Friday afternoon, you’re in luck.

For the sixth year, Chickies & Pete’s, a Philadelphia-based crab house with locations at the Shore, will pay the $3 eastbound toll tab at the Egg Harbor Toll Plaza between 5 and 6 p.m.

Chickie’s & Pete’s founder Pete Ciarrocchi said the gesture on the beginning of Memorial Day weekend is a way to honor his family’s military tradition.

“My dad and my uncles were all in the military. In fact, my Uncle George, who was my restaurant mentor, won the Silver Star for bravery. He was quite the guy and I couldn’t think of a better way to honor him,” he said in a release.

In conjunction with the South Jersey Transportation Authority, the restaurant is also sponsoring a free activity at the Expressway’s Frank S. Farley Plaza from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Friday.

The event will feature free giveaways of the restaurant’s crab fries and various samples of food and beverages. Fire and rescue equipment from the Atlantic City International Airport and the New Jersey State Police will be on display, along with the Philadelphia Soul mascot.

Brought to you by Down the Shore

You may also like

About Justin Auciello

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

It will take 126,000 members this year for great news and programs to thrive. Help us get to 100% of the goal.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate