Jersey Shore restaurant offers ‘pay-what-you-can’ menu

A restaurant that fed its community during the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy is back at it for the coronavirus pandemic.

Woody’s Ocean Grille in Sea Bright recognizes the community will need relief due to rising unemployment.

“We did it during Sandy, and now it’s time to step up for our neighbors again,” owner Chris “Woody” Wood posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page. “We all know by now that this crisis is far from over and that people will need to feed their families.”

To help, Woody’s is offering a “pay-what-you-can” menu beginning Wednesday.

“Today we will offer mac and cheese and wings,” the posting said. “You can pay a suggested price of $10 or pay $5, $1, or pay nothing.”

The restaurant is also offering a cash take-out menu Monday through Thursdays (4 p.m. through 8 p.m.) and Friday through Sunday (11 a.m. through 8 p.m.

“Our plan is to offer a full menu as long as we can and transition to a daily special when necessary. Please check with our Facebook page for daily menu selections including beer and wine to go,” the posting said.