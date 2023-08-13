Arrest made after shots fired at Clementon Park and Splash World in Camden County
The incident began when a fight broke out at the park while it was still open to the public.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
An arrest has been made after shots were fired at a popular South Jersey amusement park.
Police say 24-year-old Quahee Eaton-Kennedy is in custody after the shooting at Clementon Park and Splash World.
Police say they were called to the park for shots fired and multiple people fighting in the parking lot just before 8 p.m. Saturday.
Officers arrived, separated those involved, and located Eaton-Kennedy.
He’s charged with 2nd degree possession of a weapon.
No injuries were reported.
