Trump admin. threatens to withhold $460M in food-stamp funding if Pa. doesn’t share personal data

A long-simmering battle between Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and the White House over the state’s food-stamp program is set to come to a head by the end of this week.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has given the state until Friday to provide personal data — including names, addresses, and Social Security numbers — about those who receive food assistance. And if it doesn’t get the data, it has threatened to withhold more than 10 cents of every dollar in food aid the state currently receives — nearly half a billion dollars each year.

In an Aug. 20 letter obtained by WESA, USDA said it had given Shapiro a “formal warning” to either transmit enrollment data or provide an acceptable alternative by Sept. 19. Otherwise, the federal agency would “disallow up to $115,304,035.91… for each quarter in which [the] Department of Human Services is out of compliance.”

The dispute concerns SNAP, the federally-funded Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which provides food aid to struggling households. Nearly 2 million Pennsylvanians are enrolled in the program: Its benefits, which are often referred to as “food stamps,” amounted to more than $350 million per month as of August.

The Shapiro administration is saying little about the dispute. The governor’s office deferred comment to DHS, where a spokesperson said the department “has been in touch with the USDA regarding its request for states to provide SNAP data by this Friday,” according to a statement from a spokesperson Wednesday. “We continue to evaluate next steps.”

But advocacy groups say they have concerns about the data request — and the threat of lost funding.

Ann Sanders, who leads the Pittsburgh-based anti-hunger group Just Harvest, said there are already mechanisms in place to ensure benefits only reach those eligible to receive them. ”USDA is already evaluating program integrity, so … the data request seems very spurious,” she said.

Pennsylvania currently shares SNAP data with the feds through an interstate data-matching system used to prevent people from receiving benefits in more than one state. (The state also has an agency dedicated to public-benefit fraud.)

“ Redundant data is just usually a data security no-no,” Sanders said, adding the government should “try not to store people’s personally identifying information in bunch of different places, [because] that just creates more opportunities for security leaks.”