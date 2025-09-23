This story originally appeared on WESA.

A dispute between Pennsylvania officials and the Trump Administration over the state’s food-stamp program shows no sign of being resolved, days after a federally imposed deadline for personal information about nearly 2 million beneficiaries. But a federal court order elsewhere may offer Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration a way out of the impasse — at least for a time.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has threatened to withhold nearly half a billion dollars from the state each year if officials don’t hand over Social Security numbers and other information about residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — commonly referred to as food stamps. SNAP, as it’s known, is funded federally, but administered by the state Department of Human Services.

The USDA set a Friday deadline for the information. But late Thursday, a federal judge in California, Maxine Chesney, temporarily blocked the USDA from forcing plaintiff states to comply with the demand. The ruling stemmed from a lawsuit filed by 21 Democratic-led states this summer.

Pennsylvania did not join the suit. But Bruce Ledewitz, Duquesne University emeritus professor of law, told WESA Monday that the state can still benefit from the judge’s order.

“There’s no question that they could join that lawsuit, [or] could file their own that piggybacks on it, and then it would be transferred undoubtedly to the judge who has the rest of [the plaintiffs],” Ledewitz said. “There are a million ways to do it.

“The states that are in would only be too happy if another state wanted to join,” Ledewitz said. “The real question is why Pennsylvania didn’t join originally.”

Pennsylvania officials are not discussing the issue publicly: Neither the governor’s office nor the state Department of Human Services would comment Monday.