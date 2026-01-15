What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Delaware lawmakers approved an annual Senate Concurrent Resolution recognizing Jan. 9 as “Law Enforcement Appreciation Day” on their first day back in session.

But nothing was routine during this week’s vote on the resolution.

As friends and family are still grieving the killing of State Police Cpl. Matthew “Ty” Snook days before Christmas, a Facebook meme showing police officers wearing white Ku Klux Klan hats has drawn outrage from the Delaware Association of Chiefs of Police and the Fraternal Order of Police, as well as other elected officials about its message and timing.

“At a moment when the law enforcement community and the family of a fallen trooper were grieving a senseless act of violence, this imagery served to dehumanize an entire profession and to inflame division rather than promote healing or understanding” a joint statement from DACP and FOP said.

City Councilwoman Shané Darby, who represents North Wilmington, reposted the 2021 meme on Jan. 9, Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, on social media. But state Rep. Bryan Shupe, R-Milford, dug up and reshared the five-year-old post last month as a way to comment on Snook’s death.

Darby said she posted the meme in 2021 to argue that the institution of policing stems from slave patrols and the KKK, a white supremacy group formed after the Civil War. It drew considerable criticism and she said she endured years of harassment and intimidation after that.

A Facebook post from Shupe on Dec. 29, less than a week after Snook’s murder, shows the 2021 meme and his comment “that a culture of hostility toward law enforcement continues to exist in our communities.” Shupe’s post also references the December arrest of a University of Delaware student who was charged with possessing a machine gun and allegedly planning to attack UD’s campus.

WHYY News left several messages asking Shupe for comment and received no response.