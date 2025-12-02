What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

A University of Delaware student has been charged with felony possession of a machine gun and had plans to attack the campus, police said.

Wilmington resident Luqmaan Khan, 25, was arrested the night of Nov. 24 by New Castle County Police after his vehicle was found in the back of Canby Park West after the park had closed.

According to court documents, Khan appeared “visibly nervous” during the traffic stop, avoiding eye contact and not complying with officers’ commands. He was initially detained for resisting arrest. A search of his 2007 Toyota Tacoma truck revealed a black backpack with a handgun that had been converted into a submachine-type gun capable of firing approximately 1,200 rounds per minute. Additional weapons were found at the defendant’s home.

The vehicle also contained several extended gun magazines, body armor and a notebook with handwritten notes and drawings. The criminal complaint filed by the FBI said the notebook targeted a member of the UD Police Department and included the phrase “battle efficiency: kill all – martyrdom.” Martyrdom is discussed repeatedly in his writings, the complaint states. Also in the notebook was a drawing that appeared to be the layout of a campus building, along with notes about entry and exit points and the times of day.