‘Kill all’: University of Delaware student arrested with machine gun, manifesto and plans to attack the school’s campus
The 25-year-old was found with handwritten notes targeting a member of the University of Delaware Police Department and a drawing of a school building.
A University of Delaware student has been charged with felony possession of a machine gun and had plans to attack the campus, police said.
Wilmington resident Luqmaan Khan, 25, was arrested the night of Nov. 24 by New Castle County Police after his vehicle was found in the back of Canby Park West after the park had closed.
According to court documents, Khan appeared “visibly nervous” during the traffic stop, avoiding eye contact and not complying with officers’ commands. He was initially detained for resisting arrest. A search of his 2007 Toyota Tacoma truck revealed a black backpack with a handgun that had been converted into a submachine-type gun capable of firing approximately 1,200 rounds per minute. Additional weapons were found at the defendant’s home.
The vehicle also contained several extended gun magazines, body armor and a notebook with handwritten notes and drawings. The criminal complaint filed by the FBI said the notebook targeted a member of the UD Police Department and included the phrase “battle efficiency: kill all – martyrdom.” Martyrdom is discussed repeatedly in his writings, the complaint states. Also in the notebook was a drawing that appeared to be the layout of a campus building, along with notes about entry and exit points and the times of day.
During an interview with Khan, police say he told them becoming a martyr was “one of the greatest things you can do” and was one of his goals.
UD Interim President Laura Carlson said in a statement that the university has banned the student from all UD campuses, and there are no known or immediate threats to the school community.
“At times like this, I appreciate evermore how strong our community is,” she said. “How we come together and care for each other both in good times and when we learn about something alarming like this.”
Khan, who was born in Pakistan, is a U.S. citizen. He faces two federal charges: possession of a machine gun and possession of an unregistered firearm, as well as several state charges. Khan remains in FBI custody. He is being represented by a public defender, and his next court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 11.
