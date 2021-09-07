SEPTA is removing some of its so-called leaning benches and replacing them with the conventional seating that was taken out as part of an experiment.

Spokesman Andrew Busch said the “leaners” were installed at 69th Street’s west terminal last year as part of a pilot program, but were not a hit with passengers. The benches, which are basically rails people can lean against but not sit on, have been previously used in other locations like bus shelters that didn’t have any place to sit.

“We have heard from customers who haven’t been happy that the traditional benches in the west terminal were moved out,” said Busch. The new benches have dividers to prevent people from laying down on them.