SEPTA investigating after employee punches a man at Frankford Transportation Center

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

SEPTA surveillance video obtained by Action News shows what appears to be forceful blows of a SEPTA revenue agent knocking a man to his feet.

SEPTA officials say the attack occurred Monday around 9:30 a.m. at the Frankford Transportation Center.

Neither the agent nor the man who was punched have been identified. In the roughly six-second video, a SEPTA police officer rushed over to the two as the man struck appeared to get up.

SEPTA officials said the job of a revenue agent is to collect cash from fare kiosks and cashier booths throughout the system.