Watch/Listen: Full House of Representatives set to debate impeachment charges

Listen on WHYY-FM, watch on WHYY-TV or stream online.

Watch now

SEPTA: Death on tracks disrupts Market-Frankford Line

A SEPTA Market-Frankford train prepares to leave the station. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

A SEPTA Market-Frankford train prepares to leave the station. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

SEPTA’s Market-Frankford Line is out of commission in Center City after a train fatally struck a  man who fell onto the tracks at the 8th Street Station.

The rider fell from onto tracks while stepping off the train on the westbound platform. He pronounced dead at the scene, according to SEPTA. No foul play is suspected. SEPTA is leading the investigation.

The agency suspended train service between Spring Garden and 15th streets immediately after the incident. Shuttles are now running between the two stations.

The fatal emergency created some chaos for SEPTA passengers stuck boarding shuttle buses between the stations.

That manifested a hectic scene along Market Street. All four lanes of the thoroughfare were crowded with buses — some MFL shuttles and some regular service. Around City Hall, passengers struggled to find the proper spot to board the bandaid buses. Dozens of SEPTA employees donning neon vests came out to help.

Michaela Winberg of WHYY’s Billy Penn contributed reporting

Brought to you by PlanPhilly

PlanPhilly sq logo

PlanPhilly

In-depth, original reporting on Philadelphia's neighborhoods.

You may also like

About Darryl C. Murphy

Read more
Darryl C. Murphy

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

It will take 126,000 members this year for great news and programs to thrive. Help us get to 100% of the goal.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate