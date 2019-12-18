SEPTA: Death on tracks disrupts Market-Frankford Line

SEPTA’s Market-Frankford Line is out of commission in Center City after a train fatally struck a man who fell onto the tracks at the 8th Street Station.

The rider fell from onto tracks while stepping off the train on the westbound platform. He pronounced dead at the scene, according to SEPTA. No foul play is suspected. SEPTA is leading the investigation.

The agency suspended train service between Spring Garden and 15th streets immediately after the incident. Shuttles are now running between the two stations.