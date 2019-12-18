SEPTA: Death on tracks disrupts Market-Frankford Line
SEPTA’s Market-Frankford Line is out of commission in Center City after a train fatally struck a man who fell onto the tracks at the 8th Street Station.
The rider fell from onto tracks while stepping off the train on the westbound platform. He pronounced dead at the scene, according to SEPTA. No foul play is suspected. SEPTA is leading the investigation.
The agency suspended train service between Spring Garden and 15th streets immediately after the incident. Shuttles are now running between the two stations.
MFL: Shuttle bus service is in effect in both directions between 15th Street and Spring Garden Station at this time due to a fatality. Expect delays until further notice.— SEPTA (@SEPTA) December 18, 2019
The fatal emergency created some chaos for SEPTA passengers stuck boarding shuttle buses between the stations.
That manifested a hectic scene along Market Street. All four lanes of the thoroughfare were crowded with buses — some MFL shuttles and some regular service. Around City Hall, passengers struggled to find the proper spot to board the bandaid buses. Dozens of SEPTA employees donning neon vests came out to help.
Michaela Winberg of WHYY’s Billy Penn contributed reporting