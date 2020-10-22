Senate GOP halts fixes for Pa.’s troubled rent relief program, surprising even their own

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

A last-ditch attempt to fix Pennsylvania’s ailing COVID-19 rent relief program hit a wall Wednesday after Senate Republican leadership did not advance legislation, making it likely many landlords and families on the financial brink will not get the aid they desperately need.

The failure came as a surprise even to House Republicans, who joined with Democrats in unanimous support of a bill passed Monday to make critical and long-awaited changes that would allow more people to take advantage of the $150 million program.

“We all thought everyone was in agreement,” said Rep. Sue Helm (R., Dauphin), the sponsor of the House bill and chair of the Urban Affairs Committee. “We were so hopeful that the bill would go through.”

As a result of the Senate’s inaction, the relief program will probably expire Nov. 4 having distributed just a fraction of the money allotted to it. Jennifer Kocher, a spokesperson for Senate Republicans, said changes made to the program earlier this month by Gov. Tom Wolf “negated the need” for the legislation.

Lawmakers in both parties, as well as tenant and landlord groups, disagreed.

Wolf allowed landlords to enter into payment plans to recoup rent from tenants above and beyond the program’s $750 monthly cap. Previously, landlords who participated had to forgive any rent owed in excess of the assistance payments, which was a significant deterrent.