Segregation, King meeting set Lewis on quest for justice

Eighteen-year-old John Lewis stepped off a Greyhound bus in Montgomery, Alabama, in 1958 after receiving a round-trip ticket from the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

The teen had written King a letter because he was interested in trying to attend the all-white university in Troy just 10 miles (16 kilometers) from his family’s farm in Pike County.

“So you’re John Lewis. The boy from Troy,” King said as he rose to greet the teen at a Montgomery church. “I just want to meet the boy from Troy.”

Lewis, who became a civil rights icon and a longtime Georgia congressman, died July 17 at the age of 80. He will be remembered with services that begin this weekend in his home state of Alabama before moving to the U.S. Capitol, where he will lie in state, and then Georgia for his funeral next week.

A service celebrating “The Boy from Troy” will be held Saturday on the campus of Troy University. On Sunday, his casket will be carried across Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge, where he and other civil rights activists were beaten by state troopers in 1965, before lying in repose at the Alabama Capitol.

A lifetime of work can be traced back to his home in then-segregated Pike County, where Lewis winced at the signs designating “whites only” locations.

In 1958, Lewis met with King, the Rev. Ralph Abernathy and civil rights lawyer Fred Gray to discuss the possibility of a lawsuit to try to integrate the university, Gray recalled. The lawsuit ultimately did not happen because of concerns about retaliation his parents would face in the majority-white county.

“The fire inside John to do something about segregation continued to burn,” Gray said. “Even before he met Dr. King, he was interested in doing something about doing away with segregation. And he did it all his life.”

Lewis — then called by his middle name, Robert — was one of 10 children born into a sharecropping family. His parents saved enough money to buy their own farm where the Lewis children worked the fields and tended the animals. A young Lewis was less fond of field work — often grousing about the grueling task — but eagerly took on the job of tending the chickens. An aspiring minister, the young Lewis would preach to the chickens to practice his craft.

“He had a way of throwing them corn while he was preaching,” younger sister Rosa Tyner remembered.

In his autobiography, “Walking with the Wind,” Lewis described how as a youngster he longed to go the county’s public library but wasn’t allowed because it was for whites only.

“That killed me. The idea that this was a public library, paid for with government money and I as supposedly a U.S. citizen, but I wasn’t allowed in. Even an eight-year-old could see there was something terribly wrong about that,” Lewis wrote.