Acting Secret Service boss says he ‘cannot defend’ why roof in Trump rally shooting was not secured

The acting director of the Secret Service says he “cannot defend” why the roof used by the gunman in the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump was not secured.

Ronald Rowe is testifying Tuesday before two Senate committees. Rowe says he recently traveled to the Pennsylvania shooting site and says what he saw made him ashamed. The FBI’s No. 2 official is also testifying.

Senate lawmakers are grilling the officials about law enforcement lapses in the hours before the attempted assassination of Trump in the latest in a series of congressional hearings dedicated to the shooting.

Rowe became acting director of the agency last week after Kimberly Cheatle resigned in the aftermath of a House hearing in which she was berated by lawmakers and failed to answer specific questions about the communication failures preceding the July 13 shooting.

Rowe is being joined by FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate at a joint hearing of the Senate committees on the Judiciary and Homeland Security.

“If this happened in the military, a lot of people would be fired,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee. “And if a lot of people are not fired, the system failed yet again.

He added: “Nothing’s going to change until somebody loses their job.”

The hearing comes one day after the FBI released new details about its investigation into the shooting, revealing that the gunman, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, had looked online for information about mass shootings, power plants, improvised explosive devices and the May assassination attempt of the Slovakian prime minister.