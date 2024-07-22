Secret Service director says Trump’s assassination attempt was biggest agency ‘failure’ in decades

The assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump was the Secret Service’s “most significant operational failure” in decades, Director Kimberly Cheatle told lawmakers Monday as calls mounted for her to resign.

In the first congressional hearing over the shooting at a Trump campaign rally in Pennsylvania earlier this month, Cheatle said she took “fully responsibility” for the security lapses, and she vowed to “move heaven and earth” to make sure there’s no repeat of it.

“I accept responsibility for this tragedy,” Cheatle said. “We are going to look into how this happened, and we are going to take corrective action to ensure that it never happens again.”

Lawmakers have been expressing anger over how the gunman could get so close to the Republican presidential nominee when he was supposed to be carefully guarded. Trump was wounded in the ear, and two other attendees were injured after Thomas Matthew Crooks climbed atop the roof of a nearby building and opened fire.

The Secret Service has acknowledged it denied some requests by Trump’s campaign for increased security at his events in the years before the assassination attempt.