Salvation Army wants you to ring bells for its annual red kettle campaign

The Salvation Army of Eastern Pennsylvania is searching for more volunteers for its annual red kettle campaign. The iconic tradition raises money to help the needy during the winter holiday season.

Lt. Col. Larry Ashcraft said the charitable organization typically staffs 100 locations around Philadelphia in December This year, the group has only had enough manpower for 75 locations on any given day, he said.

“We need volunteers that would say ‘I’ll give you two hours, give you four hours, eight hours on a kettle with my family or business. And they would just help us out immensely by staffing those because you can’t raise money if nobody’s there,” said Ashcraft during a kickoff celebration in LOVE Park on Friday.