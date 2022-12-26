Donate
Watershed

5 sailors rescued near Bethany Beach due to possible carbon monoxide poisoning

    By
  • 6abc Digital Staff
    • December 26, 2022
(6abc)

(6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc

Five sailors were rescued from a cargo ship off the coast of Delaware on Sunday afternoon.

The Coast Guard was called to the vessel after the mariners experienced possible carbon monoxide poisoning and required medical assistance.

Officials say the boat was in the Atlantic, about 11 miles east of the Indian River Bay, near Bethany Beach, at the time of the incident.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Related Content

Two of the victims were taken to the Coast Guard station; the other three were taken by the Lewes Fire Department boat crew to the Bethany Fire Department.

“The Coast Guard routinely trains to provide assistance to the public in a variety of conditions,” Chief Jennifer Lambert, command duty officer at the Sector Delaware Bay Command Center, said in a statement. “Today is an example of how effective training makes all the difference.”

Delaware Fish and Wildlife, Department of Natural Resources and Delaware state troopers also provided assistance.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Get the WHYY app!

Stream WHYY-FM, read the top stories from WHYY News, and listen to the latest podcast from WHYY Digital Studios — anytime, anywhere.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Part of the series

The sun sets behind the docks at the Riverside Yacht Club on the Delaware River in Tinicum. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Watershed

Preserving Our Water: How we use our Delaware Watershed.

The project is funded by The William Penn Foundation.

View the series

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate