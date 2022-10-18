A former Philadelphia Police officer who had his murder charges thrown out last week could still be facing a trial.

Common Pleas Court Judge Barbara McDermott cited multiple issues with the trial of Ryan Pownall, including improper instructions given to the grand jury in throwing out the case.

While Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner would not say specifically if he would refile the charges, he definitely left the door open.

“I will tell you this: this case is not over,” Kranser said. “I don’t want to say too much because we have what I consider to be a case that is going to be pending for quite some time.