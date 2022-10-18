Former Philly cop could face new charges after judge tossed murder case last week
A former Philadelphia Police officer who had his murder charges thrown out last week could still be facing a trial.
Common Pleas Court Judge Barbara McDermott cited multiple issues with the trial of Ryan Pownall, including improper instructions given to the grand jury in throwing out the case.
While Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner would not say specifically if he would refile the charges, he definitely left the door open.
“I will tell you this: this case is not over,” Kranser said. “I don’t want to say too much because we have what I consider to be a case that is going to be pending for quite some time.
Pownall was charged with third-degree murder for the shooting death of David Jones after a confrontation over Jones riding a dirt bike on a Philadelphia street.
“We respectfully disagree with a number of things that that judge said in this case,” Krasner said. “We don’t feel, and I say this respectfully, it represents the facts or the law.”
Krasner wouldn’t say when he would make a final decision on whether or not to file charges. “Exactly which highway that we’ll go down is something that is being determined at this time. And we will have an announcement in the near future.”
Krasner refused to be more specific on what his next move will be or when it will come.
