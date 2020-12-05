Road work ahead: Scudder Falls Bridge construction to cause closures

New Jersey and Pennsylvania travelers can expect to see some changes near the Scudder Falls Bridge as the Scudder Falls Bridge Replacement Project construction work swings into high gear next week. The disruptions are expected for the next four weeks, according to the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission.

On the Pennsylvania side, the portion of PA Route 32/River Road that crosses beneath the Scudder Falls (I-295) toll bridge will be closed to traffic during daytime hours. These closures are currently projected to last four weeks.

Detours will be via nearby Main Street/Taylorsville Road beginning at East Afton Avenue in Yardley and Woodside Road in Lower Makefield.

On the New Jersey side, overnight closures and detours are scheduled to be implemented in the area of the I-295/NJ Route 29 interchange (Exit 76).

The scheduled travel restrictions are subject to change due to weather, emergencies, traffic, and equipment and materials mobilization. Travelers are urged to allow extra time to reach their destinations, reduce speeds, and exercise caution when traveling through project work areas.

For more information, visit https://www.scudderfallsbridge.com/