River otters in Western Pennsylvania: An environmental success story

This story originally appeared on The Allegheny Front.

North American river otters, known as cute and playful swimmers, once lived in every major river system in Pennsylvania. But because of development, agriculture and industrialization, otters had largely disappeared from the state by the early 1900s. The success of their reintroduction in recent decades is considered an indicator of improved water quality.

Scouting for evidence of river otters

The long, slender bodies and webbed feet of river otters help make them excellent swimmers, which is needed to catch fish, their main food source.

For people who want to see them, their habits can make it difficult. River otters are mostly nocturnal and can be hard to find in the daytime.

That’s why otter researcher Tom Serfass is training his two-year-old yellow Labrador retriever Merlin to find them.

“Merlin, find otter! Find otter!” Serfass called to the dog, who then ran ahead, toward the point where Tom’s Run joins the Conemaugh River in Blairsville, Indiana County.

Merlin started digging around a small pile of white-colored droppings and fish scales, evidence that the site was being used as an otter latrine, which is kind of what it sounds like: a bathroom.

“The vegetation tends to be knocked down,” Serfass said. “Because of the activity of the otters scratching, grooming, and peeing and defecating.”

Serfass, who’s a professor of wildlife ecology at Frostburg State University in Maryland, has been charmed by otters since childhood.

“I’ve always liked otters, probably influenced by early Walt Disney shows that included the otter, or early National Geographic specials occasionally on TV when I was growing up,” he said

His mission to bring otters back to Pennsylvania began in the early 1980s when he was a graduate student. Now he works with his own graduate students. Over the past 20 years, they’ve set up cameras along waterways in Pennsylvania and nearby states to monitor otters and other wildlife at latrine sites.

“The animals gather there,” he said. “We have some really interesting footage of otters with remote cameras at these spots, sliding in the snow. It’s a fun place to have a remote camera.”

Serfass had seen evidence of otters at this spot along the Conemaugh River before, and recently placed a camera to monitor their other activities.

“They’re also putting other scents down there,” he said. “And it’s a way for them to communicate with other otters through scent, through smell. So these areas get used fairly frequently, but they’re widely dispersed along the shoreline.”