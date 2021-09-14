The coronavirus pandemic isn’t over, and rising COVID-19 cases nationwide — driven by the highly transmissible delta variant — beg the question as to when it will be.

But certain aspects of life have slowly returned to pre-pandemic norms, such as in-person learning for school-aged children and sporting events with live crowds. Still, there are caveats, such as mask and vaccine mandates.

So how are students experiencing this moment? What do they think of the recent mandates and the return to school amid a continuous stream of grim COVID news? Do they feel heard? And are we, as a society, actually listening?