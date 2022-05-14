In 2005, I began a project to memorialize the lives of more than 8,000 gay and bisexual men who died of AIDS in Philadelphia in the early 1980s, when data was first starting to be collected. During my research, I had the honor of meeting a South Philadelphia funeral home director I had heard about from survivors who shared their early Philadelphia AIDS stories with me. As I interviewed these community members, one man’s name kept coming up: Ron Piselli.

It may be hard for some to remember, but there was a time in our city when a gay man who died of AIDS couldn’t be put to rest with dignity. Scores of funeral homes throughout the country would refuse to provide services to those who died of AIDS. From the early days of AIDS, Ron continued to open his doors to provide a loving, dignified, and caring funeral for Philadelphians who perished, often far too young, and sometimes without even the support of their own families. Ron wanted to make sure every person who came through his funeral chapel received the funeral he believed they deserved.

In a Dec. 16, 1985, Philadelphia Daily News article — less than four years after the first AIDS case was reported in the U.S. — Piselli was publicly featured standing up for what he believed: that “no one should be turned away.”

Introducing Ron, the article starts, “One undertaker who will handle AIDS cases is Ronald Piselli of Piselli Funeral Home on Ellsworth Street in South Philadelphia.” ONE. As word spread, families from around the region came to Ron to ensure their loved ones were both remembered and honored.

I met up with Ron in 2010, and we began a friendship that has imparted strong lessons about how to maintain hope in the face of a pandemic. Such resilience requires a perspective on life that treasures the memories of those we’ve lost, prioritizes kindness, and seeks to renew communities. Ron taught me the path to resilience requires that we never forget, or under-mourn, the tremendous losses our community has suffered due to AIDS.