The preachy pro-life pronouncements from many in Congress and on the U.S. Supreme Court indignantly ignore child-killing conditions in Washington DC’s Ward 8, an area located a short distance southeast of Capitol Hill which has been long ravished by high rates of infant mortality.

The poverty-related issues prevalent in Ward 8 also trigger high rates of maternal mortality in the area’s communities, which include Anacostia, where crime is reported as significantly higher than in the rest of the District of Columbia.

A report released last year listed Ward 8 as the area in DC that accounts for over 40 percent of all deaths in the city for infants during their first year of life and mothers during pregnancy or childbirth. Additionally, a report released in 2004 that examined poverty-related issues in Ward 8 declared infant mortality a “serious problem.”

Poverty-related issues in Ward 8 include limited access to medical care and proper nutrition: conditions that aggravate infant and maternal mortality. In Ward 8 – where nearly a quarter of the residents live in poverty and over 90 percent of residents are African American – the rate of infant mortality is seven times higher than in DC’s wealthiest Ward, where over 80 percent of residents are white.

Poverty crushes the quality of life for children in an array of arenas, from high hunger and poor health to impaired educational attainment. The lack of initiatives to address festering poverty in places like DC’s Ward 8, highlights hypocrisy among powerful pro-life proponents who prioritize concerns for the unborn over conditions endured by children already here.

The rancor in America around rights for the unborn, which animates clashes over abortion, obscures a reality that all caring Americans should consider shamefully unacceptable: outrageously high rates of infant mortality and maternal mortality in the United States.

Infant mortality rates ranked the U.S. 33rd out of the 36 nations in the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development. A 2015 report from Save The Children listed infant mortality in Washington, DC as the highest among the world’s 25 wealthiest capital cities. Black women in Philadelphia, for example, comprise 73 percent of pregnancy-related deaths, according to a 2021 study released by the Philadelphia Maternal Mortality Review Committee.