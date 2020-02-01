Refinery owner, DEP agreed to amend 2012 deed restrictions before auction sale

Legal restrictions that could constrain future uses of the 1,300-acre refinery site in South Philadelphia were taken into consideration by Philadelphia Energy Solutions before choosing Hilco Redevelopment Partners as the property’s next owner, according to a consent agreement signed before the Jan. 17 bankruptcy auction.

Pro-refinery factions maintain deed restrictions in the 2012 buyer-purchase agreement between PES and the refinery’s previous owner, Sunoco, could complicate the sale to Chicago-based HIlco because they limit redevelopment of the site to refinery, energy or chemical uses.

But in the Jan. 15 consent order between PES and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, the regulatory agency agrees to eliminate those restrictions.

“DEP certainly does not object to modifications to previous agreements and deed restrictions to accommodate alternative uses at the site,” Virginia Cain, a media representative for the agency, said Friday. “DEP is flexible regarding alternative uses of the property, and we agreed to language, in the latest consent order and agreement with PES, which makes that flexibility explicit.”

The August 2012 buyer-purchase agreement between Sunoco, PES and the DEP allows for future industrial or commercial uses of the property while excluding “schools, nursing homes and other residential-style facilities and publicly accessible recreational uses.” But it does narrow the definition of construction and development allowed in the area as “actions or projects” “related or associated” to the refinery, or related to the “refinery business, the energy industry generally and the chemical industry.”

The Jan. 15 consent order and agreement, filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, states that the new owner of the site “may seek redevelopment of the Facility for alternative purposes, including other commercial or industrial uses,” and that DEP “agrees to work as expeditiously as possible” in the approval, if required, of a commercially reasonable soil-management work plan or similar approvals that permit and are otherwise consistent with any such redevelopment.

The document was produced before the auction, letting interested bidders know that they could construct and develop the site in projects that did not include continuing refinery operations.

When contacted Friday, a media representative for Energy Transfer did not confirm whether Sunoco, with which it merged in 2012, had agreed to amend the deed.

Since 2003, Sunoco has been working to remediate historic soil and groundwater contamination at the site, which has operated as a refinery since the 1860s. In 2012, when Delaware’s Carlyle Group entered a joint venture with Sunoco to form Philadelphia Energy Solutions, that purchase agreement established that any new contamination generated by the refinery after the deal was finalized in 2013 would be PES’ responsibility.

The Energy Transfer representative referred WHYY’s inquiry to Philadelphia Energy Solutions. In an email, PES chief executive Mark Smith wrote that he had no comment on the issue.

Jonathan Lipson, who teaches bankruptcy law at Temple University’s Beasley School of Law, said that, technically, deed restrictions like these could be monetized, so that the sale to Hilco Redevelopment could still take place if a dollar amount is paid to clear it. Whether that can be done in this case is a question U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Gross will have to consider, which could end up delaying the process. Lipson said PES could also include a way to solve the issue in its Chapter 11 reorganization plan.

“I have to imagine that PES and the professionals who are working for them knew about this restriction,” he said. “They were not surprised by this. And so they must believe that there’s a way that they could do it.”

In the last week, union leaders, former PES employees, and the White House have intensified the pressure to keep the complex operating as a refinery. Monday is the deadline for creditors to vote on the company’s reorganization plan in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington. The plan includes the sale of the site to Hilco, which won the auction with a $240 million bid. Judge Gross will confirm or reject the plan on a hearing set for Feb. 6.

Refinery supporters and a committee of unsecured creditors argue that a bid by Industrial Realty Group that was $25 million higher and offered a path to resume the refining business is better for the creditors, former employees and the city.

Hundreds of union members rallied on Thursday outside City Hall to save the refinery.