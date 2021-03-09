Recreating Willingboro IV: The future of school and education
Could virtual recess become part of the school day for Willingboro students? If virtual learning lingers around longer than expected or makes a comeback due to another pandemic, how should the township repurpose school buildings?
These were just some of the questions that a panel navigated during a lively Community Conversation on the future of school and education.
The panelists included 10-year-old Bella Jackson, who is part of the All Things Are Possible Foundation and attends Benjamin Banneker Preparatory Charter School; Neely Hackett, Willingboro Public Schools superintendent; Roxanne Williams, an eighth-grade technology teacher; Master Sgt. Sonya Bulluck, a parent of several children in the district; and eighth-grader Tra’Mane Andrew Bulluck, who attends Memorial Junior High School.
The civic dialogue was part of “Recreating Willingboro,” an event anthology that allows residents to discuss and debate the future of their township.
“Recreating Willingboro” is produced by Amy Dean, WHYY’s Community Curator for Willingboro.
Community Curators are hyper-connected, trusted members of their community who help WHYY meet the information, engagement, and entertainment needs of their neighbors.