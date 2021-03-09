Could virtual recess become part of the school day for Willingboro students? If virtual learning lingers around longer than expected or makes a comeback due to another pandemic, how should the township repurpose school buildings?

These were just some of the questions that a panel navigated during a lively Community Conversation on the future of school and education.

The panelists included 10-year-old Bella Jackson, who is part of the All Things Are Possible Foundation and attends Benjamin Banneker Preparatory Charter School; Neely Hackett, Willingboro Public Schools superintendent; Roxanne Williams, an eighth-grade technology teacher; Master Sgt. Sonya Bulluck, a parent of several children in the district; and eighth-grader Tra’Mane Andrew Bulluck, who attends Memorial Junior High School.