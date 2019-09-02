Recovery mission continues for teen swimmer off N.J. beach

A recovery operation continues for a 15-year-old youth who went missing while swimming at a New Jersey beach.

Authorities say lifeguards and police responded to a report of two juvenile swimmers in distress at about 2:45 p.m. Sunday off the Newark Avenue beach in Monmouth County’s Spring Lake.

Police say a bystander and lifeguards rescued a young girl, but 15-year-old Josiah Jeremiah Robison of Ewing could not be found.

Spring Lake Police Chief Edward Kerr tells News 12 that lifeguards attempted to find the boy, who was possibly pulled by a rip current near a jetty.

Authorities closed the beach as dozens of emergency responders searched for the missing teenager.

Between 75 and 80 lifeguards from neighboring towns also joined the search with help from Coast Guard and Manasquan rescue vessels, local police departments, the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office, a state police helicopter and first responders on jet skis.

A state police marine unit was to resume searching Monday as local police patrolled the shoreline.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Det. Sgt. Christopher Kucinski at (732) 449-1234 or ckucinski@springlakepolice.org.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.