Real Black History: African Americans’ fight to correct history and preserve voting rights

As we coped with a torrent of sickness, death, and uncertainty in 2020, we also were forced to confront another deadly disease that has formed the bedrock of our country since its inception — white supremacy.

The events of the past year compelled many people to deeply reflect on the insidiousness of white supremacy in their own lives, whether it was benefitting from racial privilege, a long-held racist belief, or the systemic racism embedded in our institutions. Some awakened to it for the first time. Last summer’s protests and discourse forced urgent calls for a long-overdue “racial reckoning,” a viral buzz phrase heard over and over again.

The question is, what exactly are we reckoning with?

During Black History Month and beyond, WHYY will address that question through “Real Black History,” a series looking at the struggle for equality against the forces of systemic racism.

Our first episode, scheduled for Feb. 25, features a historian who tries to counter white re-enactors’ glorification of the Confederacy by debunking myths about it. Then we turn to a Black man who performed for decades as a Civil War re-enactor, to bring awareness to the contribution of African Americans who served.

Also in the episode, we’ll take a look at the era of Reconstruction and its impact on voting rights, an important but often ignored piece of American history that begs review.