Puerto Rico’s Medal of Honor recipients honored at Valley Forge rededication

A trio of veterans groups — the Latin American Legion Post 840, Auxiliary Unit 840 and Friends of the Medal of Honor Grove — hosted a rededication ceremony at the Grove on Sunday. (photo provided by Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge)

A trio of veterans groups — the Latin American Legion Post 840, Auxiliary Unit 840 and Friends of the Medal of Honor Grove — hosted a rededication ceremony at the Grove on Sunday. (photo provided by Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge)

The names of Puerto Rico’s nine Medal of Honor recipients are now etched into a seven-foot granite obelisk in Chester County, steps away from Valley Forge National Historical Park.

They are: Private First Class Fernando L. Garcia (Marines, Korea); Capt. Euripides Rubio (Army, Vietnam); Private First Class Carlos J. Lozada (Army, Vietnam); Spec. 4 Hector Santiago-Colon (Army, Vietnam); Capt. Humbert R. Versace (Army, Vietnam); Staff Sgt. Felix Conde-Falcon (Army, Vietnam); Sgt. Juan E. Negron (Army, Korea); Private Demensio Rivera (Army, Korea); and Private Miguel A. Vera (Army, Korea).

The red granite memorial replaced the fiberglass obelisk that stood inside the Medal of Honor Grove on Freedoms Foundations’ campus, a 42-acre expanse of natural woodland that commemorates all 3,500 of the country’s Medal of Honor recipients.

The red granite memorial on Freedoms Foundations’ campus, a 42-acre expanse of natural woodland that commemorates all 3,500 of the country’s medal of honor recipient. (photo provided by Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge)

A trio of veterans groups — the Latin American Legion Post 840, Auxiliary Unit 840 and Friends of the Medal of Honor Grove — hosted a rededication ceremony at the Grove on Sunday.

The groups have held a memorial ceremony for Puerto Rico’s Medal of Honor recipients every year since 1978.

The Medal of Honor is the nation’s highest award for valor.

You may also like

About WHYY Staff

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

It will take 126,000 members this year for great news and programs to thrive. Help us get to 100% of the goal.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate