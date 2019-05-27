Puerto Rico’s Medal of Honor recipients honored at Valley Forge rededication

The names of Puerto Rico’s nine Medal of Honor recipients are now etched into a seven-foot granite obelisk in Chester County, steps away from Valley Forge National Historical Park.

They are: Private First Class Fernando L. Garcia (Marines, Korea); Capt. Euripides Rubio (Army, Vietnam); Private First Class Carlos J. Lozada (Army, Vietnam); Spec. 4 Hector Santiago-Colon (Army, Vietnam); Capt. Humbert R. Versace (Army, Vietnam); Staff Sgt. Felix Conde-Falcon (Army, Vietnam); Sgt. Juan E. Negron (Army, Korea); Private Demensio Rivera (Army, Korea); and Private Miguel A. Vera (Army, Korea).

The red granite memorial replaced the fiberglass obelisk that stood inside the Medal of Honor Grove on Freedoms Foundations’ campus, a 42-acre expanse of natural woodland that commemorates all 3,500 of the country’s Medal of Honor recipients.

A trio of veterans groups — the Latin American Legion Post 840, Auxiliary Unit 840 and Friends of the Medal of Honor Grove — hosted a rededication ceremony at the Grove on Sunday.

The groups have held a memorial ceremony for Puerto Rico’s Medal of Honor recipients every year since 1978.

The Medal of Honor is the nation’s highest award for valor.