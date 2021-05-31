The story of the memorial for Cpl. James Cochran shows that it may only take one man to honor the dead, but it takes a village to remember them.

For decades, Joel Spivak has spent Memorial Day bouncing among obscure war memorials in Philadelphia. He packs the trunk of his car with a broom and a boombox, and drives around to clean and remember spots that have become mostly forgotten.

He goes to 31st and Girard where a stone slab honors railroad workers who died while serving in the military. Spivak visits a stone marker at 48th and Lancaster in West Philadelphia that once had a plaque, but it either fell off or was stolen. He used to go to a brick wall memorial at 3rd and Bainbridge in South Philly, but it has been torn down for being unsafe.

Sometimes others join Spivak on his impromptu ceremonies, sometimes he is alone. Whether with a group or by himself, the ritual is the same.

“I come here, I put my boombox down. I play the national anthem. I read ‘In Flanders Fields,’” said Spivak, 81, referring to the famous poem written by the WWI doctor John McCrae. “I say something about people who served our country. I play ‘Taps’ and I go home.”

In Powelton Village, in the middle of a three-way intersection of Powelton Avenue, Lancaster Avenue, and 37th street, is a triangular median with a fenced-in garden. It contains a stone marker with a plaque honoring Cpl. James Cochran.

When Spivak started to stage annual ceremonies at the James Cochran memorial, he had no idea who Cochran was. The plaque is not inscribed with any dates and does not mention a specific war.

“It didn’t matter to me,” he said. “It was somebody who died in some war, somewhere.”

He put up flyers around the neighborhood to get more people to his ceremonies. As it turns out, the neighbors didn’t know who Cochran was, either.

“I kept asking: ‘So who’s this Cochran?’ Nobody really knew,” said Virginia Maksymowicz, an artist who lives nearby. “One of our neighbors had done some basic historical research on the name, but came up with a totally different family.”