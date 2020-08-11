Public record or trade secret? Battle over number of liquor licenses could go to Pa. high court

As it stands, business owners can sell their liquor licenses through private transactions to later be approved by the liquor board. But the board also auctions liquor licenses that were either surrendered or revoked — and because auctions are not regularly scheduled, business owners don’t know when they will have a chance to bid on a license.

That uncertainty combined with a limited number of licenses creates immense demand, leading to price tags in the tens if not hundreds of thousands of dollars, pricing out small businesses.

R.J. O’Hara, an attorney who specializes in Pennsylvania’s liquor laws, said he’s seen firsthand how rising costs for liquor licenses, and the complicated procedures for obtaining a license, have hurt small businesses.

With supermarkets and other private retailers entering the liquor market, demand for licenses has skyrocketed, inflating their price.

“So now all of a sudden you have all these grocery stores and convenience stores in Pennsylvania that qualify … and there aren’t enough liquor licenses to satisfy the demand, so the prices went through the roof,” O’Hara said.

O’Hara said the board has a lot at stake in the Burns case. While he said there is no black-and-white answer as to how releasing the requested information would affect the state’s finances, O’Hara said the board could be trying to protect an important revenue stream.

The most recent auction the board held was in June, and the highest bid was from Magerks Royersford Inc. in Montgomery County for more than $250,000. In every auction since 2016, companies in Montgomery County have bid at least $150,000 for a license, with most bids totaling around $300,000 and the highest totaling $526,000.

Cumberland and Chester Counties have also seen companies bidding up to $550,000 for a license.

It’s unclear how releasing this information would exactly impact the license market. Worley, the PLCB attorney, argued that releasing the number of licenses eligible for auction statewide — currently totaling about 1,200 — “would give potential bidders a forward-looking view into the markets of each county that [is] likely to influence when they bid, how much they bid, or whether they even bid at all in any given auction.”

Worley also identified a provision in the state liquor code that enables the board to “capitalize on the substantial value that restaurant liquor licenses have in Pennsylvania,” and that releasing the requested information would endanger its ability to generate revenue for the state.

Mutchler, the attorney representing Burns, said “if there was even a thread to hang on to” in the argument that releasing this information would damage the value of existing licenses, the court would have likely ruled in the board’s favor.

“So this isn’t some esoteric legal question,” said Mutchler, who served as the first leader of the Office of Open Records. “The Right-to-Know Law says that this information is public record. Rep. Burns is not asking for details related to these licenses. He’s merely asking for numbers.”

Mutchler said that in the Commonwealth Court decision, the court failed to recognize how releasing the requested information could provide insight into policymaking or deliberative processes of the board.

“It’s like basically throwing pasta against the wall — what’s gonna stick,” Mutchler said of the board’s case. “I think that the reason that I am so bothered by this case is because it’s black-letter law that what is being sought is public record.”