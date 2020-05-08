Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Protesters calling for Mayor Jim Kenney to allow Philadelphia businesses to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic circled their cars around City Hall Friday.

It was a light turnout, about 15 or so drivers honking their horns while driving laps around City Hall, many waving American flags and Trump flags.

Maureen Fratantoni of South Philadelphia joined to oppose a planned hike in property taxes meant to offset some city revenue lost to the pandemic shutdown. She is also upset that the shutdown has postponed the primary election until June 2.

“They need to open responsibly, I get that. But they also need to get things going,” said Fratantoni. “Start opening things up. It’s not good for people to be cooped up in their homes.”

There were also anti-vaccination demonstrators joining those pushing for reopening.