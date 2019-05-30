Prosecutor accuses Sandy contractors of stealing more than $2M

Two Superstorm Sandy contractors stole more than $2 million dollars from clients, prosecutors allege.

Jonathan Price, 41, of Manahawkin and Scott Cowan, 57, of Demarest, owners of the now defunct Price Home Group, LLC, were arrested and charged with second degree theft by failure to make required disposition of property (funds) received, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced.

They were released pending a court date, said Bryan Huntenburg, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman.

Authorities say an investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office revealed that from May 2013 through September 2015, 31 homeowners and one subcontractor in multiple municipalities throughout Ocean and Atlantic counties entered into agreements with the Price Home Group to repair Sandy-ravaged homes.

“The investigation further revealed that despite receiving considerable compensation in excess of two million dollars from these individuals, Price and Cowan performed little to no work on the victims’ homes, and instead misappropriated the monies for their own personal use,” Billhimer said.

Prosecutors say the Price Home Group was established in the aftermath of the storm in February 2013.