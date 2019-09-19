Prosecutors recommend 3 year prison sentence for Sandy contractor

An Ocean County contractor has admitted to taking money from 19 Superstorm Sandy victims and not finishing repairs, authorities say.

Prosecutors say George LaRosa, 50, of Barnegat pleaded guilty Monday to one count of second-degree theft by failure to make required disposition.

LaRosa entered into contracts with homeowners throughout Stafford, Lacey, Toms River, Long Beach, Ship Bottom, and Little Egg Harbor, according to prosecutors.

But prosecutors say LaRosa failed to make repairs and instead used the money received for his own use before closing his business and leaving homeowners in various stages of disrepair.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office recommended a three year prison sentence and $456,650 in restitution to victims, adding that LaRosa agreed to make full restitution.