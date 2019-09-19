Down the Shore

Prosecutors recommend 3 year prison sentence for Sandy contractor

In this aerial photo, sand fills the streets in the wake of Superstorm Sandy, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2012, along the central Jersey Shore, N.J. (Mike Groll/AP Photo)

In this aerial photo, sand fills the streets in the wake of Superstorm Sandy, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2012, along the central Jersey Shore, N.J. (Mike Groll/AP Photo)

An Ocean County contractor has admitted to taking money from 19 Superstorm Sandy victims and not finishing repairs, authorities say.

Prosecutors say George LaRosa, 50, of Barnegat pleaded guilty Monday to one count of second-degree theft by failure to make required disposition.

LaRosa entered into contracts with homeowners throughout Stafford, Lacey, Toms River, Long Beach, Ship Bottom, and Little Egg Harbor, according to prosecutors.

But prosecutors say LaRosa failed to make repairs and instead used the money received for his own use before closing his business and leaving homeowners in various stages of disrepair.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office recommended a three year prison sentence and $456,650 in restitution to victims, adding that LaRosa agreed to make full restitution.

Brought to you by Down the Shore

You may also like

About Justin Auciello

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

It will take 126,000 members this year for great news and programs to thrive. Help us get to 100% of the goal.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate