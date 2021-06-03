A joint investigation between the Attorney General’s Office and Darby Borough Police began in 2017, when nurses from nearby Mercy Catholic Medical Center sounded the alarm on the deteriorating condition of residents who were transferred from the nursing home to the hospital.

The three patients suffered from dehydration, sepsis, bowel obstructions, and pressure wounds. The investigation found that those conditions were the result of insufficient care from St. Francis.

Shapiro said that staff shortages were to blame, and that Steg repeatedly ignored warnings from his own employees.

“Get this: Many witnesses came before our grand jury telling us about the desperate situation at the facility. They reported that St. Francis refused to pay enough to retain staff and didn’t bring in enough temporary staff to fill in whatever gaps existed,” Shapiro said.

One St. Francis employee reported issues of short staffing 40 times.

Shapiro said the inadequate staffing was not the result of financial hardship, but rather total negligence.

“They could afford to schedule more staff. They could afford to hire more staff. They had the option and the ability to make this right, but they chose not to. In the end, Steg recklessly prioritized profits over people — profits over their loved ones,” Shapiro said, gesturing toward the families of the victims who were present at Wednesday’s press conference.

The families asked that their privacy be respected, so they stood off-camera.