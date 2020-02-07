Power outages possible Friday with tropical storm force winds gusts

Forecasters say strong and potentially damaging winds Friday at the Jersey Shore might spur power outages.

The National Weather Service says southerly wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph — tropical storm strength — could result in tree damage with scattered to widespread power outages.

The strongest winds will be at the immediate coast, according to forecasters, who say the biggest risk is during the mid-morning hours through the afternoon, when winds will shift to the west.

It’s due to a rapidly intensifying low pressure system tracking across Pennsylvania and a sharp cold front that will sweep offshore early this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Showers this morning will lead to drier conditions during the afternoon.