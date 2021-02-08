Police officer charged with DUI after crashing into NE Philly home, injuring 2
A 27-year-old Philadelphia police officer has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, driving under the influence, and related offenses after he crashed his car into a Northeast Philadelphia home, injuring two people inside.
According to the Philadelphia Police Department, Officer Gregory Campbell was off duty when he lost control of his car and went airborne in his Dodge Dart around 8:20 p.m. Saturday.
Campbell crashed into a property on the 2800 block of Comly Road, hitting a 45-year-old man, a 53-year-old woman, and two dogs inside.
The man, whose name has not been released by police, sustained injuries to his right arm, hand, hip, and leg, as well as road rash on his back.
The woman was trapped under the car while unconscious and was later taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. Police say she is listed in critical condition.
6ABC reports one of the dogs was killed in the crash.
Campbell was arrested at the scene for suspicion of DUI and taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital because of a head laceration.
It’s unclear what, if any, consequences Campbell could face on the job. The PPD did not immediately respond to questions about pending disciplinary actions against the officer or to questions about the circumstances that led to the crash. The Fraternal Order of Police declined to comment on those questions.
“The fact that the offender, in this case, is a Philadelphia Police Officer is appalling,” said Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw. “Police Officers must be held to a higher standard — even while off-duty — and I assure the victims and the public that a complete and thorough investigation will take place.”
Outlaw went on to offer her prayers for the family, as did FOP Lodge #5 President John McNesby in a separate statement where he wished the injured man and woman a full recovery.
“This is an unfortunate incident and we continue to monitor the investigation,” he wrote.
