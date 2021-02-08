Police officer charged with DUI after crashing into NE Philly home, injuring 2

A 27-year-old Philadelphia police officer has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, driving under the influence, and related offenses after he crashed his car into a Northeast Philadelphia home, injuring two people inside.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, Officer Gregory Campbell was off duty when he lost control of his car and went airborne in his Dodge Dart around 8:20 p.m. Saturday.

Campbell crashed into a property on the 2800 block of Comly Road, hitting a 45-year-old man, a 53-year-old woman, and two dogs inside.