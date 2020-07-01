Police chief defends pepper spray at Elijah McClain vigil

A police chief spent over four hours defending her officers’ tactics to leaders in a Denver suburb after police unleashed pepper spray and used batons on demonstrators during a vigil for Elijah McClain, a Black man who died after police put him in a chokehold last year.

Aurora Interim Police Chief Vanessa Wilson said the officers were responding to a small group of agitators among the largely peaceful crowd Saturday. McClain’s name is among those used as a rallying cry during nationwide protests over racial injustice and police brutality.

“We were attacked with rocks, and we had to defend our officers,” she said at an online Aurora City Council meeting Tuesday night. “My officers aren’t sacrificial lambs.”

Wilson said they were concerned agitators would try to break into police headquarters and destroy evidence from case files inside.

Three white officers stopped McClain as he walked down the street last August after a 911 call reported him as suspicious. Police placed him in a chokehold, and paramedics administered 500 milligrams of sedative to calm him down. The 23-year-old suffered cardiac arrest, was declared brain dead and later taken off life support.