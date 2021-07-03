Fireworks can be quite the contentious topic in and around the city of Philadelphia. Some love flashy displays; others despise them.

The Fourth of July holiday weekend is here, and Philly Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw made it clear where she stands well in advance.

“Please leave the fireworks to the professionals,” she said.

Outlaw took time during a recent city gun violence press conference to make an informal public service announcement about the use of fireworks, and to clear up some of the “confusion.”