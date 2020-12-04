Plans for PFAS probe move forward in southeast Pennsylvania townships

This article originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania.

Plans to investigate links between health and the toxic PFAS family of chemicals at a cluster of sites in Bucks and Montgomery counties took another step forward Thursday when officials described how they will look for evidence that the chemicals may cause cancer and some other serious health conditions.

Starting next year, the project aims to look for signs of illness in the blood of 1,000 adults and 300 children in and around Horsham, Warrington and Warminster townships where public and private water wells have been tainted with the chemicals because of decades of their use at two local military bases.

The work is part of a national investigation into the relationship between health outcomes and the man-made chemicals that are formally known as per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances. They have been used in a range of consumer products since the 1940s, and are already linked with a range of serious conditions, including some cancers, decreased vaccine response in children, elevated cholesterol, and high blood pressure in pregnant women.

The Pennsylvania townships are among eight sites nationally where the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry will be seeking a total of 7,000 adults and 2,100 children to volunteer to have their blood drawn.

The federal government does not regulate the chemicals, but rising concern about their health effects over the last decade has prompted some states, including New Jersey, to set their own health limits on drinking water concentrations for some of the chemicals.

Pennsylvania has begun investigating whether to set limits on two of the most common PFAS chemicals, but for now follows the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s non-enforceable health advisory limit of 70 parts per trillion in drinking water for PFOS and PFOA, two of the most common types of PFAS chemicals. Many scientists say the EPA level is too high to sufficiently protect public health, a view that’s endorsed by many state standards that are far lower.

At Thursday’s public meeting, held online because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Resa Jones, a researcher from Temple University, said part of the project will look at the chemicals’ links with certain cancers, and examine the “psychosocial” effects on a population that lives in an area of known contamination.

The study will be based on the findings of a series of focus-group meetings with people in the two counties whose water comes from both municipal and private wells. The meetings were stopped during the spring because of the pandemic, but aim to continue online, Jones said.

Participants have expressed fear because of drinking from public or private water sources for many years. “They fear every time they go to the doctor that they will find out that they have cancer,” she said.

The three focus groups that have taken place so far have produced hundreds of pages of comments from people who express anxiety about not knowing whether they will get cancer after drinking the water, she said.

“It’s the lack of information for people. They just don’t know, and I think it’s because the health studies have been not been done, so therefore anyone within a 25-mile radius of either of these bases wonders, ‘Is my cancer due to this?’” one participant said, in a quote read by Jones to the meeting.