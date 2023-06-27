Delays, cancellations fluctuate at Philadelphia International Airport due to inclement weather

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The number of delays and cancellations at the Philadelphia International Airport are continuing to fluctuate Tuesday after weather disruptions began Monday.

There were initially fewer than a dozen delays and cancellations during the early hours Tuesday. The number of delays surpassed 50 by 12 p.m. and there were more than 30 cancellations by that time.

Some airline passengers are still hoping to finally take off after severe thunderstorms forced changes that started Monday.

“Today is my new flight and so far so good,” said LaDonna Sample of West Philadelphia.

The FAA is reporting that several major airports are being impacted by the weather Tuesday.

Other passengers are having to wait longer periods of time to leave town.

“I’m supposed to fly out tomorrow morning. Trying to figure out if I can rent a car because really I’m six hours away,” said Christine Walmsley of Erie, Pa.