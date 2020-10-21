Philadelphia’s Christmas Village is a-go for the 2020 holiday season.

The open-air German-style Christmas market, now in its 13th season, will be retooled to meet city and statewide coronavirus guidelines — including a new socially distanced layout, reduced vendor capacity, new safety protocols, and a new separated food area.

The market, which will be located at LOVE Park, the North Apron of City Hall and the City Hall Courtyard, will run from Thanksgiving to Christmas Eve. A special preview weekend will be held on Nov. 21 and 22.

“After a very challenging year, we are excited to bring back a safe and socially distanced version of Christmas Village in Philadelphia without losing the charm,” Christmas Village President Thomas Bauer said in a press release.