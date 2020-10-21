Philly’s Christmas Village to return for socially distanced 2020 season
Philadelphia’s Christmas Village is a-go for the 2020 holiday season.
The open-air German-style Christmas market, now in its 13th season, will be retooled to meet city and statewide coronavirus guidelines — including a new socially distanced layout, reduced vendor capacity, new safety protocols, and a new separated food area.
The market, which will be located at LOVE Park, the North Apron of City Hall and the City Hall Courtyard, will run from Thanksgiving to Christmas Eve. A special preview weekend will be held on Nov. 21 and 22.
“After a very challenging year, we are excited to bring back a safe and socially distanced version of Christmas Village in Philadelphia without losing the charm,” Christmas Village President Thomas Bauer said in a press release.
Bauer said that organizers look forward to being able to “bring back a piece of normalcy in 2020.”
Visitors will be required to wear masks at all times, unless seated in the food court while eating or drinking. Vendors will be at least 10 feet apart from each other, and many will offer contactless ways to shop and check-out.
Hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the market, and a one-way system will be implemented around the outer limits of LOVE Park. Organizers also strongly encouraged weekday visits to cut down on crowds.
Bauer also reminded visitors to stay at least “one Christmas tree length” away from all other guests, cautioning: “Santa will indeed be watching.”
