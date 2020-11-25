Philly’s Black-led charter schools band together for ‘Black Schools Matter’ campaign

A group of Philadelphia charter schools led by Black educators are banding together to highlight racial inequities in the public school system, and advocate for more resources.

The African American Charter School Coalition includes 21 schools that serve more than 13,000 children and families across the city. On Tuesday, organizers announced the formation of the group, and the launch of its “Black Schools Matter” campaign.

“Our schools provide high quality educational programs,” said Naomi Johnson Booker, CEO of Global Leadership Academy Charter School. “Yet we have to continue to fight to stop budget cuts at the state level, and city officials who advocate moratoriums and dissolution of public charter schools.”

Members of the coalition said Black charters have received an unfair amount of scrutiny from school district officials, who have the authority to close underperforming schools as part of a lengthy public process that includes a review of academic, financial and organizational health.

From 2014 to 2019, nine of 14 Philadelphia charter schools that have closed or agreed to close if they didn’t meet certain requirements were run by school leaders of color, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Stacy Philips, CEO of West Philadelphia Achievement Charter Elementary School, said Black students benefit from attending schools staffed and led by Black people in ways that aren’t always captured in test scores or other metrics used during the charter renewal process.

“Black schools offer Black children a chance to have a natural cultural connection,” she said. “And quite frankly it gives our children the opportunity to be unapologetically Black without any retribution, and without judgment of any kind.”

The coalition is asking for the School District of Philadelphia to impose a moratorium on closing Black founded and led charter schools until the district’s charter evaluation process is revamped.